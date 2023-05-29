Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STER shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sterling Check from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Sterling Check from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Sterling Check from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Get Sterling Check alerts:

Sterling Check Stock Performance

Shares of STER stock opened at $13.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.93 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Sterling Check has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $23.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sterling Check ( NASDAQ:STER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $169.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.48 million. Sterling Check had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 1.83%. Analysts expect that Sterling Check will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Sterling Check by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Sterling Check by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Sterling Check by 1.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 122,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Check Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Check Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Check and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.