Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,516 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 36,601 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $4,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 43.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 600,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,080,000 after buying an additional 181,777 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,503,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,315,000 after buying an additional 93,790 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 49.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after buying an additional 65,032 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 451.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 74,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 61,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,638,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,180,000 after buying an additional 52,977 shares during the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STRL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $2,053,938.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 702,591 shares in the company, valued at $28,700,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,280 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $2,053,938.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 702,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,700,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 5,002 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $200,780.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 763,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,631,074.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,282 shares of company stock worth $2,419,678. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $47.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.18. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.46 and a 52 week high of $47.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.34.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $448.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Solutions, E-Infrastructure Solutions, and Building Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems.

