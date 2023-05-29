StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Stock Down 1.3 %

AJRD opened at $54.29 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.27. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a twelve month low of $36.44 and a twelve month high of $56.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.66 and a beta of 0.57.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $566.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.35 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 247.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 109.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 316.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in provision of solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment operates through Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

