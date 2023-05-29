StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
Aerojet Rocketdyne Stock Down 1.3 %
AJRD opened at $54.29 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.27. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a twelve month low of $36.44 and a twelve month high of $56.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.66 and a beta of 0.57.
Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $566.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.35 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Aerojet Rocketdyne
Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in provision of solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment operates through Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.
