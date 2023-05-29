StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Community Financial from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Community Financial Stock Performance

TCFC stock opened at $25.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.91 million, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Community Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $41.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Financial

Community Financial ( NASDAQ:TCFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.52 million during the quarter. Community Financial had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 29.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Community Financial by 53,333.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Community Financial by 188.0% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 19,788 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Community Financial during the first quarter valued at about $391,000. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in Community Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 563,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,669,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Community Financial by 16.7% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.18% of the company’s stock.

About Community Financial

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

