StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Diana Shipping Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of DSX stock opened at $3.78 on Monday. Diana Shipping has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $6.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.95. The company has a market cap of $388.02 million, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Diana Shipping

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSX. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in Diana Shipping by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 4,658,306 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,948 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,060,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Diana Shipping by 20.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,674,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 283,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter worth $946,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth $734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.