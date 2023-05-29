StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.
Diana Shipping Trading Up 5.6 %
Shares of DSX stock opened at $3.78 on Monday. Diana Shipping has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $6.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.95. The company has a market cap of $388.02 million, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.15.
About Diana Shipping
Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.
