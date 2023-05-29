StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Lakeland Bancorp from $22.50 to $20.80 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lakeland Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Lakeland Bancorp Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of LBAI stock opened at $13.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $20.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.57 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day moving average is $16.97.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director James E. Hanson II bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.07 per share, for a total transaction of $26,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,964.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director James E. Hanson II bought 1,400 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.07 per share, with a total value of $26,698.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,964.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Brian Gragnolati bought 4,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.15 per share, for a total transaction of $74,688.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,681.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 14.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,155,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,555,000 after acquiring an additional 773,060 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,678,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,897,000 after purchasing an additional 128,413 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,600,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,135,000 after purchasing an additional 751,881 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,742,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,103,000 after purchasing an additional 402,583 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,584,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,361,000 after buying an additional 6,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.