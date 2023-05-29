StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Posted by on May 29th, 2023

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAIGet Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Lakeland Bancorp from $22.50 to $20.80 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lakeland Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

Lakeland Bancorp Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of LBAI stock opened at $13.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $20.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.57 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day moving average is $16.97.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James E. Hanson II bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.07 per share, for a total transaction of $26,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,964.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James E. Hanson II bought 1,400 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.07 per share, with a total value of $26,698.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,964.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian Gragnolati bought 4,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.15 per share, for a total transaction of $74,688.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,681.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 14.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,155,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,555,000 after acquiring an additional 773,060 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,678,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,897,000 after purchasing an additional 128,413 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,600,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,135,000 after purchasing an additional 751,881 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,742,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,103,000 after purchasing an additional 402,583 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,584,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,361,000 after buying an additional 6,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.