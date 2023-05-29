StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded NuVasive from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NuVasive from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $44.00 to $44.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.98.

NASDAQ NUVA opened at $37.12 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.07. NuVasive has a 12 month low of $35.17 and a 12 month high of $58.55.

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $307.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.43 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 11.82%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of NuVasive by 278.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 94,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 69,752 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in NuVasive during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 728.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,677 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 20,818 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,219,514 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $132,773,000 after acquiring an additional 647,625 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 44.7% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 38,480 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 11,893 shares in the last quarter.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

