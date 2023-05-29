StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Onconova Therapeutics Stock Down 8.3 %

Onconova Therapeutics stock opened at $1.10 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.88. The company has a market cap of $23.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.78. Onconova Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $1.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Onconova Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.03% and a negative net margin of 9,122.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 188,116 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 110,965 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 37,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

