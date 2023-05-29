StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPCB opened at $1.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 5.02. SuperCom has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1.76.

Get SuperCom alerts:

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. SuperCom had a negative return on equity of 30.61% and a negative net margin of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $5.12 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SuperCom

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SuperCom in the 1st quarter worth $673,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in SuperCom in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in SuperCom by 126.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 50,735 shares during the last quarter. 22.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. It operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, Internet of Things (IoT), and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.