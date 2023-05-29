StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
SuperCom Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SPCB opened at $1.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 5.02. SuperCom has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1.76.
SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. SuperCom had a negative return on equity of 30.61% and a negative net margin of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $5.12 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About SuperCom
SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. It operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, Internet of Things (IoT), and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services.
