StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.
Bridgeline Digital Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of BLIN opened at $1.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Bridgeline Digital has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 million, a P/E ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.09.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Bridgeline Digital
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,341 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 19.40% of the company’s stock.
About Bridgeline Digital
Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The firm also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Its platform provides Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bridgeline Digital (BLIN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.