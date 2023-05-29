StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Shares of BLIN opened at $1.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Bridgeline Digital has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 million, a P/E ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.09.

In related news, CEO Roger E. Kahn acquired 28,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $30,468.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 757,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,806.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Roger E. Kahn purchased 60,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $69,151.26. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 728,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,046.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Roger E. Kahn acquired 28,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,468.96. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 757,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,806.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 136,659 shares of company stock valued at $147,168. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,341 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The firm also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Its platform provides Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics.

