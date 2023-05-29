StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Separately, Lake Street Capital cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.
Cardiovascular Systems Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CSII opened at $20.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $843.96 million, a P/E ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 0.74. Cardiovascular Systems has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $20.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile
Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.
