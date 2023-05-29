StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Cardiovascular Systems Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSII opened at $20.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $843.96 million, a P/E ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 0.74. Cardiovascular Systems has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $20.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Institutional Trading of Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSII. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 210.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

