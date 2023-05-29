StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Life Storage (NYSE:LSI)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LSI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.89.

LSI stock opened at $129.48 on Monday. Life Storage has a one year low of $94.02 and a one year high of $146.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.51 and a 200-day moving average of $118.10.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 208,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,266,000 after buying an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 348,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,911,000 after buying an additional 8,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

