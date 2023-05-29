StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

LightPath Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LPTH opened at $1.44 on Monday. LightPath Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.41. The company has a market cap of $53.75 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightPath Technologies

About LightPath Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPTH. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 67.6% in the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,401,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,100 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,110,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in LightPath Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,241,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,049,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 4.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 812,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 31,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

