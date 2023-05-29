StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.
LightPath Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LPTH opened at $1.44 on Monday. LightPath Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.41. The company has a market cap of $53.75 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
About LightPath Technologies
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.
