StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MBRX. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Moleculin Biotech Trading Down 7.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MBRX opened at $0.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.99. Moleculin Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average is $1.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech ( NASDAQ:MBRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moleculin Biotech will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBRX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Moleculin Biotech by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in the business of growing a pipeline including phase 2 clinical programs for hard-to-treat cancers and viruses. The company was founded by Walter V. Klemp, Donald H. Picker, and Waldemar Priebe on July 28, 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

