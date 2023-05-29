Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Superior Industries International Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Superior Industries International stock opened at $3.53 on Monday. Superior Industries International has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $7.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $98.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 3.90.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 76.52% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.13 million.

In related news, SVP Parveen Kakar sold 18,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total value of $134,553.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,628 shares in the company, valued at $689,923.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, VP Michael Hatzfeld sold 8,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $60,006.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Parveen Kakar sold 18,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total value of $134,553.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,628 shares in the company, valued at $689,923.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 122,836 shares of company stock valued at $613,532 and have sold 156,805 shares valued at $1,023,914. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 868.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 9,166 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

