Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Superior Industries International Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of Superior Industries International stock opened at $3.53 on Monday. Superior Industries International has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $7.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $98.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 3.90.
Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 76.52% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.13 million.
Insider Transactions at Superior Industries International
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Industries International
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 868.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 9,166 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.
About Superior Industries International
Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.
