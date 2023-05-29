SVB Wealth LLC Acquires 15,000 Shares of Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET)

SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Wag! Group were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new position in Wag! Group in the third quarter valued at about $14,302,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Wag! Group in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wag! Group during the third quarter worth approximately $2,251,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Wag! Group during the third quarter worth approximately $9,560,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wag! Group during the third quarter worth approximately $5,353,000. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wag! Group Trading Up 6.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ PET opened at $2.13 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.47. Wag! Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $13.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.85 million and a P/E ratio of -1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.
Separately, Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Wag! Group from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.
Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and access to other services.
