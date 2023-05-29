SVB Wealth LLC Acquires 15,000 Shares of Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET)

SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Wag! Group were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new position in Wag! Group in the third quarter valued at about $14,302,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Wag! Group in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wag! Group during the third quarter worth approximately $2,251,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Wag! Group during the third quarter worth approximately $9,560,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wag! Group during the third quarter worth approximately $5,353,000. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PET opened at $2.13 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.47. Wag! Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $13.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.85 million and a P/E ratio of -1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

In other Wag! Group news, COO Dylan Allread sold 26,886 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $54,847.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 230,257 shares of the company's stock, valued at $469,724.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Maziar Arjomand sold 49,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $101,559.36. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 606,406 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,237,068.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 661,067 shares of company stock worth $1,342,024 and have sold 108,684 shares worth $221,715. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Wag! Group from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and access to other services.

