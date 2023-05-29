SVB Wealth LLC Acquires 3,702 Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nomura were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NMR. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Nomura by 2,292.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Nomura by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nomura during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Nomura by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nomura in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nomura alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nomura in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Nomura Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE NMR opened at $3.50 on Monday. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.99 and a 12 month high of $4.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.64.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Nomura had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 2.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nomura

(Get Rating)

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.