SVB Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,131 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in América Móvil by 4.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,254 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in América Móvil by 3.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in América Móvil by 92.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,722 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 41,636 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in América Móvil by 3.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,304 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in América Móvil by 8.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 84,614 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. HSBC lowered shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.43.

Shares of AMX opened at $22.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $70.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.88. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $16.13 and a 1-year high of $23.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. América Móvil’s payout ratio is 47.11%.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), Andean Region (Ecuador and Peru), Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama), the Caribbean (the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico) and Europe (Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia).

