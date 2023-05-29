SVB Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 11,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Acer Therapeutics by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 99,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.
Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acer Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Acer Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes Olpruva, Edsivo, and ACER-801. Olpruva is used for the treatment of urea cycle disorders. Edsivo is a type of celiprolol used in treating Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome.
