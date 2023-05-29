SVB Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,076 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 382,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 8,616 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 667,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 134,354 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BBD. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Banco Bradesco from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $3.70 to $2.70 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.93.

BBD opened at $3.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average is $2.77. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $4.32.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.68%.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

