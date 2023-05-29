SVB Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 1,413 F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,413 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in F5 by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,137 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $58,205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of F5 by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,670 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of F5 by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 55,426 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of F5 by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of F5 by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,658 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $320,267.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,823 shares in the company, valued at $16,125,854.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total transaction of $139,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,583.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $320,267.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,125,854.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,971 shares of company stock worth $1,953,081. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on F5 from $166.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on F5 from $182.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on F5 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on F5 from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered F5 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.13.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $148.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.13. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.05 and a 52 week high of $174.38. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.11. F5 had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $703.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. F5’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

