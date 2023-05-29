SVB Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 6,387 SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,882,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,452 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,765 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $56,555,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $54,372,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,847.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 994,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,787,000 after acquiring an additional 943,676 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

SPEM stock opened at $33.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $37.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.94 and its 200 day moving average is $34.04.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

