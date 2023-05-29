SVB Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) by 73.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,362 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCSL. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 21,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10,631 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 170.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OCSL shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

OCSL opened at $18.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a one year low of $17.59 and a one year high of $21.74.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $96.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.89 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 11.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.76%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,445.80%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

