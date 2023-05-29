SVB Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Haleon by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $520,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 5,843,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,746,000 after buying an additional 3,438,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Haleon Stock Performance

Shares of HLN stock opened at $8.26 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.93. Haleon plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $9.05.

Haleon Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.0577 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 0.7%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HLN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Haleon in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Investec began coverage on Haleon in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.48) to GBX 364 ($4.53) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Haleon in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Haleon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.00.

About Haleon

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

