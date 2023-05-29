SVB Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,948 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,292,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,276,000 after acquiring an additional 9,539,373 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Infosys by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,989,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,539,000 after buying an additional 5,143,124 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Infosys by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,969,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,975,000 after buying an additional 2,504,660 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Infosys by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,604,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,780,000 after buying an additional 2,944,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth $202,987,000. 12.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INFY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie lowered Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Infosys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Infosys in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Nomura lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.57.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $15.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $65.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $20.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.70.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 31.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

