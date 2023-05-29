SVB Wealth LLC Buys 691 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 62.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,791 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Atlassian by 29.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,233,000 after acquiring an additional 46,418 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Atlassian by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Atlassian by 7.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,075,000 after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Atlassian during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter valued at $6,015,000. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TEAM. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Atlassian from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.74.

Atlassian Stock Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $166.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.24 and its 200 day moving average is $150.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $113.86 and a 12 month high of $300.29. The stock has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a PE ratio of -80.27 and a beta of 0.82.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 79.71% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.71 million. Research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atlassian news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 124,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,141,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.65, for a total value of $1,383,839.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,193,296.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,141,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,112 shares of company stock valued at $48,150,600 in the last quarter. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Atlassian

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

