SVB Wealth LLC Buys New Position in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,499 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,629 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 47.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kimbell Royalty Partners

In other news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $30,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,293.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on KRP shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $15.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.02. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $20.08.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $66.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.13 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 47.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.71%.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded by Robert Ravnaas, R. Davis Ravnaas, Brett G. Taylor on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

