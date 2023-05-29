SVB Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HIMX. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Himax Technologies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Himax Technologies by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Himax Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Himax Technologies by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HIMX shares. TheStreet upgraded Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Himax Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Himax Technologies Stock Performance

Himax Technologies Cuts Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:HIMX opened at $6.75 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.28. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $9.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 2.06.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Himax Technologies’s payout ratio is 158.98%.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

