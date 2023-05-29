SVB Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 11,200 Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS)

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $924,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,044,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,741,000 after acquiring an additional 9,185 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $8,462,000. 22.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVTS opened at $8.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.57. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $9.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 150.19% and a negative return on equity of 22.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Navitas Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Navitas Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Insider Transactions at Navitas Semiconductor

In related news, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 8,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $56,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,669,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,420,036.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Navitas Semiconductor news, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 8,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $56,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,669,847 shares in the company, valued at $29,420,036.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 38,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $242,682.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,214,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,948,722.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,697,983 shares of company stock worth $120,780,978. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

About Navitas Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. It operates in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in El Segundo, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.