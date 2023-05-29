SVB Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 11,500 Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Acer Therapeutics by 216.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 47,700 shares during the period. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Acer Therapeutics Trading Up 7.2 %
Shares of Acer Therapeutics stock opened at $0.91 on Monday. Acer Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $4.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.71.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.
Acer Therapeutics Company Profile
Acer Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes Olpruva, Edsivo, and ACER-801. Olpruva is used for the treatment of urea cycle disorders. Edsivo is a type of celiprolol used in treating Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome.
