SVB Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 11,500 Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Acer Therapeutics by 216.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 47,700 shares during the period. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Acer Therapeutics alerts:

Acer Therapeutics Trading Up 7.2 %

Shares of Acer Therapeutics stock opened at $0.91 on Monday. Acer Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $4.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Acer Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. As a group, analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acer Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes Olpruva, Edsivo, and ACER-801. Olpruva is used for the treatment of urea cycle disorders. Edsivo is a type of celiprolol used in treating Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acer Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acer Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.