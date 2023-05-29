SVB Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 15,210 Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 15,210 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 173,884 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 43,555 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 431,965 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 140,042 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 30,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 402,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 76,799 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $4.09 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day moving average of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $12.13.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 38.23% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HBI. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.60.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

