SVB Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 6,761 Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Univar Solutions by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 24,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Univar Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNVR opened at $35.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Univar Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $35.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UNVR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Univar Solutions from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Univar Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Univar Solutions in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

About Univar Solutions

(Get Rating)

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.