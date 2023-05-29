SVB Wealth LLC Cuts Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,802 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,449,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,170,000 after buying an additional 16,200,050 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,806,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,726,000 after acquiring an additional 856,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,218,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,621,000 after purchasing an additional 309,305 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,617,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,632,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,356,000 after purchasing an additional 124,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AQN opened at $8.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -138.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average is $7.76. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $778.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.77 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 6.74%. Research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.216 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is -716.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AQN. TD Securities raised their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.13.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Services Group, Renewable Energy Group, and Corporate. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

