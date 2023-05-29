SVB Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,002.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 226.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3,012.9% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Evan Bayh acquired 5,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,234. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gary R. Heminger acquired 33,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Bayh bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $124,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,234. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

FITB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

FITB opened at $25.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.34. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $40.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Stories

