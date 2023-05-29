SVB Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,636 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,221 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 1,102.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 10,131 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of MFG stock opened at $2.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.46. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $3.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.88.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and others. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

