SVB Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,802 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AQN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 247,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 312,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 22,920 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AQN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.13.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Down 0.4 %
Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $778.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.77 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. Research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.216 dividend. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.41%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is -716.55%.
About Algonquin Power & Utilities
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Services Group, Renewable Energy Group, and Corporate. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.
