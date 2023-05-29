SVB Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,049 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,373,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,311,000 after buying an additional 497,197 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 437,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 44,960 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 317,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 43,970 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 323,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 15,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 38.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 20,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.76) to GBX 56 ($0.70) in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.68) to GBX 58 ($0.72) in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 70 ($0.87) to GBX 69 ($0.86) in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.29.

NYSE:LYG opened at $2.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $2.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.34.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 5%. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, Insurance and Wealth, and Other. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal, and small business customers.

