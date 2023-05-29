SVB Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

SVB Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at about $625,000. Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 199,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 71,230 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 252,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 20,610 shares during the period. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.51.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

NYSE:CCL opened at $11.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.22. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $14.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.05. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 32.68% and a negative return on equity of 57.75%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.65) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 173.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.