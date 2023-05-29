SVB Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 58.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,715 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 7,501 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 24.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 252,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 49,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,567,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,671,000 after acquiring an additional 44,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of LUMN opened at $1.97 on Monday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $12.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LUMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.25 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.11.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

