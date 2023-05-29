SVB Wealth LLC Grows Position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) by 61.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Telefónica by 32.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,943,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,076 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telefónica by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,299,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,436,000 after acquiring an additional 649,678 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,977,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,536,000 after acquiring an additional 652,477 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Telefónica by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,076,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Telefónica by 3.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,358,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,102,000 after purchasing an additional 77,149 shares during the last quarter. 6.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Telefónica Price Performance

Telefónica stock opened at $4.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.98. Telefónica, S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.61.

Telefónica Cuts Dividend

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. Telefónica had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 6.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Telefónica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. TheStreet raised Telefónica from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.60.

About Telefónica

(Get Rating)

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.