SVB Wealth LLC Grows Position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) by 61.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Telefónica by 1.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 243,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Telefónica by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 22,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Telefónica by 29.2% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Telefónica by 11.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.13% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEF opened at $4.18 on Monday. Telefónica, S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.98.

Telefónica Cuts Dividend

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. Telefónica had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 6.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. TheStreet raised Telefónica from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Telefónica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.60.

Telefónica Profile

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

