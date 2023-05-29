SVB Wealth LLC Has $138,000 Holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,824 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 268.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,822,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,466 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Barclays by 326.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,405,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,259 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Barclays during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,274,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the third quarter worth approximately $9,335,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Barclays by 611.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,678,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,759,000 after buying an additional 1,442,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Barclays in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Barclays from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

Barclays Trading Up 0.4 %

Barclays Company Profile

Shares of BCS opened at $7.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Barclays PLC has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $9.44. The firm has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.55 and its 200-day moving average is $7.98.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking, and wealth management services. The firm operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International segments. The Barclays UK segment consists the U.K. retail banking operations, U.K.

