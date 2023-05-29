SVB Wealth LLC Has $138,000 Stock Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,824 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Barclays by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Barclays by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 54,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Barclays by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 12,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Barclays by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 68,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Barclays by 17.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Barclays from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

Barclays Stock Up 0.4 %

Barclays Profile

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $7.81 on Monday. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $9.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day moving average is $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.37.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking, and wealth management services. The firm operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International segments. The Barclays UK segment consists the U.K. retail banking operations, U.K.

