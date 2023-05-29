SVB Wealth LLC Has $200,000 Holdings in Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET)

SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Wag! Group were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new position in Wag! Group in the third quarter valued at about $14,302,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wag! Group during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wag! Group during the third quarter worth approximately $2,251,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Wag! Group during the third quarter worth approximately $9,560,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wag! Group during the third quarter worth approximately $5,353,000. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PET opened at $2.13 on Monday. Wag! Group Co. has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $79.85 million and a PE ratio of -1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.47.

In other news, Director Brian Yee bought 573,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $1,163,949.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,565,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,594.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Brian Yee acquired 573,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $1,163,949.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,565,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,594.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Scott Stanford acquired 82,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.02 per share, with a total value of $167,039.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,648,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,329,976.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 661,067 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,024 and sold 108,684 shares valued at $221,715. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Wag! Group from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and access to other services.

