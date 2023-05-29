SVB Wealth LLC Has $202,000 Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $425.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $522.67.

MPWR opened at $520.92 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $301.69 and a one year high of $541.39. The stock has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $461.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $434.07.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total transaction of $1,141,237.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,060,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,533,580.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total transaction of $1,141,237.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,060,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,533,580.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total value of $2,127,636.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 270,030 shares in the company, valued at $131,771,939.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,298 shares of company stock worth $18,378,940 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

