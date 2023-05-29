SVB Wealth LLC Has $219,000 Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,527 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 994.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 149.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $10.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.06. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,278. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,278. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HBAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

