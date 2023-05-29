SVB Wealth LLC Has $227,000 Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

SVB Wealth LLC cut its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $144.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.28. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $123.00 and a twelve month high of $202.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.21 and a 200-day moving average of $157.03.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.04). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $133.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.17.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

