SVB Wealth LLC Has $45,000 Holdings in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) by 270.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amarin were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRN. Kynam Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 67.6% during the third quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 6,720,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after buying an additional 2,710,255 shares in the last quarter. SCP Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 6,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,000 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin in the third quarter worth approximately $2,347,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 70.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,020,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 836,427 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amarin during the third quarter valued at approximately $545,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRN opened at $1.19 on Monday. Amarin Co. plc has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $2.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $480.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.78.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amarin in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

