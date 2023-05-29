SVB Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nomura were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Nomura by 2,292.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Nomura by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nomura in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Nomura by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NMR opened at $3.50 on Monday. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.99 and a 52-week high of $4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average of $3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.64.

Nomura ( NYSE:NMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Nomura had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nomura in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

