SVB Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLN. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at about $429,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Haleon during the third quarter worth about $835,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Haleon during the third quarter worth about $4,493,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HLN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.48) to GBX 364 ($4.53) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Argus raised shares of Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Investec began coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haleon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.00.

Haleon Stock Performance

Haleon Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:HLN opened at $8.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.02. Haleon plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $9.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.0577 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%.

About Haleon

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

